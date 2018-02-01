The latest report on Ophthalmic Drugs Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Ophthalmic Drugs Market by disease condition (glaucoma, retinal disorder, allergy, dry eye disorder), by dispense type (prescription drugs, over the counter drugs (OTC)) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2015 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Ophthalmic Drugs such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Ophthalmic drugs are the drugs designed for the treatment of eye diseases and disorders. This administration of drug can be done by instillation of a cream, an ointment, or a liquid drop preparation in the conjunctiva sac. The correct strength and amount of the drug are selected, and the medication is instilled into the eye or eyes as directed. The main reason of continuingly strong interest of scientists in these drugs forms is the problem of a low bioavailability of medicinal substance after the application to the eyeball. The ability to increase the bioavailability of the active substances, reducing the susceptibility of drug forms to defense mechanisms of the human eye, extending contact time of drug with the cornea, increasing the penetration through the complex anatomical structure of the eye, and providing controlled release of drugs into the eye tissues which allows reducing the drug application frequency, witnesses the importance of ophthalmic drugs among the aging population suffering from eye disorders are some of the factors contributing to the growth in the global ophthalmic drugs market.

The report segments the ophthalmic drugs market by, disease condition and by dispense type. The market segmentation based on disease condition includes glaucoma, retinal disorder, allergy and dry eye disorder. Among these diagnosed conditions, the anti-glaucoma treatment drugs segment is the leading the ophthalmic disease conditions market with a CAGR of x.x % projected during the forecast year. Moreover, based on dispense type the global ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into prescription drugs and over the counter drugs (OTC).

Report Overview Executive Summary Ophthalmic Drugs Market Overview Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Disease Condition, (USD Million) 2015 – 2022 Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Dispense Type, (USD Million) 2015 – 2022 Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Region, (USD Million) 2015 – 2022 Leading Companies

