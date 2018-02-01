Learn how to utilize the latest digital communication tools & technologies to ensure that your organization remains top-notch.

ObjectFrontier (OFS) CEO Rich Napoli is among six panelists to share how we can turn your intranet into a digital power house successfully across several key industries at Advanced Learning Institute, Wednesday, February 14th. 2018 from 3:45pm – 4:20pm.

Rich Napoli says “sure you can update the layout of your intranet, add a video here and there, and give your template a facelift – but, is your intranet truly a digital powerhouse? Learn how to utilize the latest digital communication tools & technologies to ensure that your organization remains top-notch.”

To learn more and register for “How to implement social collaboration tools, increase productivity, and foster collaboration with a modernized intranet that strengthens your culture and achieves results” click here.

Discover how leading healthcare organizations have overcome common intranet challenges and maximized its use to improve internal communications, drive employee engagement, and increase productivity helping them to achieve better business results.

February 13 – February 15, 2018 | Orlando

Pre-Conference Workshops: Tuesday, February 13

General Session Conference: Wednesday, February 14 – Thursday, February 15

About OFS: OFS helps clients build digital products that drive revenues for their business. OFS uses the latest in social, mobile, cloud and analytics technologies to build software that is compelling, packed with innovative features, and designed for rapid evolution to propel customers past their competition. Founded in 1997, OFS has a deep heritage of building commercial products for software vendors, which has given them the insight and experience to create impactful software for any business. OFS has more than 500 employees spread across its U.S. offices in Atlanta, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C., and its development center in Chennai, India. For more information, please visit www.objectfrontier.com.

Follow OFS on Twitter: @objectfrontier

About the Advanced Learning Institute:The Advanced Learning Institute’s mission is focused on helping executives build strong personal relationships, expand their business knowledge of cutting-edge trends, and find proven solutions to a wide range of business problems.Learn more http://aliconferences.com/about-us/

Follow Advanced Learning Institute on Twitter: @aliconferences

Contact

ObjectFrontier, Inc.

Francis Borgians

(470) 210-3339

francis.borgians@objectfrontier.com