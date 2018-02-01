1st February, New Delhi: Anjali Jain, an eminent writer, has published a heart-warming book Padho Likho Dil Se with Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company. The book is a collection of beautifully written poems, shayari, motivational thoughts and much more.

The author is a very optimistic human being and loves to contribute for the benefit of the country and human beings. These poems accurately reflect the author’s thought process and are purely based on instinct, thoughts and personal experiences. Each article, poem and shayari is different from one another and deals with important subjects such as humanity, love, patriotism, religion, etc.

Speaking about the book, Anjali Jain, the author of the book said, “I believe it is important to be happy and celebrate the precious moments of life, but these days, people are extremely busy with their professional commitments and hardly spend quality time with themselves and their loved ones. This is the main reason for many failed relationships, broken hearts, anxiety, depression, etc. Human minds are complex and deal with multiple emotions. It is very important for us to acknowledge those emotions and embrace the same with grace. There is absolutely nothing wrong with expressing those feelings. I personally love interacting with people, and whenever I meet someone, I tell them to look at the positive aspects of life, to love themselves and their loved ones around. Through this book, I have aimed to spread positivity and happiness; I hope readers will enjoy reading it.”

Padho Likho Dil Se is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press bookstore and other e-commerce sites.Grab a copy of the book to know the secret behind leading a fruitful and positive life.

About the Author:

Padho Likho Dil Se is an unmatched work of Anjali Jain, an eminent writer who wishes to change the world with her thoughts; she endeavors to lay the foundation for New India, New World with her writing power, which she hopes will change the way people think and react.

Anjali Jain with an M.A.in History is blessed with a magnetic personality.Everyone who meets her is inspired by her simplicity. Writing was always in her heart and soul, but she could not find time from her busy life to take it further.Now, Time has decided to let her write and reach everyone’s heart and soul.Everything she shares is purely based on instinct, thoughts and personal life experiences; nothing you find here is articulated or manipulated or fictional.

Apart from this, Anjali loves to meet people, motivate them in the right direction and inspire them with her experience and instincts. She is an expert at keeping everyone cheerful around her.Personally, Anjali feels that whatever one thinks and however one acts in life must be for the benefit of the Country, the World, Religion and Humanity. To be born on earth as a human being is a great opportunity, and one should not miss out on living it for a cause.