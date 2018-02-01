Scope of the Report:

This report concentrates on the Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. This report covers associations in the field along with new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, competitive landscape analysis, and recent strategic developments in the market by the major manufactures.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of New Energy Vehicle Battery:

Johnson Control

GS Yuasa

Saft Batteries

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

East Penn Manufacturing

A123 Systems

Primearth EV Energy

AESC

Boston Power

Storage Battery Systems (SBS)

Panasonic

BYD

Axion Power International

Leoch International Technology

Crown Batteries

Sebang

Lishen Battery

According to the Type, the market is segmented as

Lithium Ion Battery

NI-MH Battery

Other

According to the Application, the market is segmented as

EV

HEV

Other

Table of Contents

Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Market Research Report 2018

1 New Energy Vehicle Battery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of New Energy Vehicle Battery

1.2 New Energy Vehicle Battery Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Lithium Ion Battery

1.2.4 NI-MH Battery

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 New Energy Vehicle Battery Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 EV

1.3.3 HEV

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of New Energy Vehicle Battery (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

