The report on Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Market over the period of 2016 to 2022. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Market.

It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Market. The global market for neurovascular devices was valued at around USD 1.44 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 2.25 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 7.0% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. Neurovascular disease is a leading cause of adult disabilities and death; and includes any abnormality of the blood vessels within or supplying blood to the brain and spine. This includes narrowing of the arteries, which decreases blood flow to the brain and increases the risk of a stroke. Additionally, a neurovascular disease may cause a weakening of the arteries that can lead to brain aneurysms and other conditions that increase the risk of a stroke. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke each year. In the U.S., around 800,000 people have a stroke annually. Of these, 87% have an acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and 13% have a hemorrhagic stroke. Neurovascular devices are used by neurosurgeons and neuro- interventional lists to treat stroke.

Rise in base of geriatric population, increasing incidence rates of diabetes worldwide, large base of patient pool with neurovascular diseases, changing lifestyle habits of the people and growing healthcare awareness among the population are some of the driving factors of this market. In addition, improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures are further expected to propel the market in the coming years. Moreover, innovative technologies coupled with rise in acceptance of novel technologies in the emerging markets further increase the adoption of neurovascular devices.

Companies profiled:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Terumo Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Key topics covered:

Scope of the report Executive summary Qualitative analysis Global neurovascular device market, by type, 2015 – 2022 Global neurovascular device market, by application, 2015 – 2022 Global neurovascular device market, by geography, 2015 – 2022 Company profiles

