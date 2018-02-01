Market Highlights:

Radar system uses radio waves or microwaves to determine range and velocity of objects. The transmitter transmits the radio waves which is reflected back to the receiver, when it strikes any object or obstacle in the path. These reflected waves are analysed to determine the properties of the object. The information include range (and position) of the object. In general, the radars help to determine target range, angles, size, speed and features. Thus, radar can be used to detect aircraft, ships, missiles, military land vehicles or any such desired target.

For airborne radar, the aircraft are fitted with radar systems that warn of other aircraft or obstacles in the approaching path. These airborne radar systems also provide weather information, and altitude readings. Aircraft equipped with radar can also operate (take-off and land) during difficult weather conditions (such as fog). The radar-assisted ground-controlled approach systems are largely being utilized in many of the current operational aircraft.

Similarly, marine radars are used to identify the bearing and distance of the ships and marine vessels. Radar are crucial as the information received helps to prevent collision with other ships. It also helps ships to navigate, and determine their position in the sea.

Similarly, to maintain market share and competitiveness, the major vendors should keep track of such market dynamics and changing demands. Moreover, they should be capable to provide rapid innovative solutions in the ever changing Military Systems Market. For example, one of the trends in the military systems market has been towards SWaP reduction, thus there is demand for lightweight and smaller platforms. Development of high-end processors and lightweight antenna is a better solution in such case. Such antennas and processors are highly in demand for utilization in synthetic-aperture-radar (SAR). SAR and inverse SAR (ISAR) have already become the standard system on many military platforms and will likely find growing acceptance in other fighter aircraft and helicopters as well.

The leading market players in the global military radar systems market primarily include General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Saab AB, Selex ES, Thales, ASELSAN, Boeing, Harris, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and Terma.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Jan, 2018:- Raytheon signed a foreign military sales (FMS) contract worth USD 333.4 million with the U.S. Air Force for conducting Surveillance Radar Program operations.

Dec, 2017 – A joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman signed a foreign military sales contract worth USD 103.1 million with the U.S Army to refurbish the fire control radars of the U.K.

Sep, 2017:- Northrop Grumman signed a contract worth $124.7 million with the U.S. Navy, to support the AN/APR-39 Radar Warning Receiver program.

Regional Analysis

Along with the increase in global conflicts, countries have spent on military expansion and also to upgrade the existing fleet of military aircraft, naval vessels and military land vehicles. The US, and NATO members have deployed thousands of their troops and military systems in various conflict regions (e.g. Iraq, Afghanistan). All these military systems (airborne, naval and land-based systems) use radar to navigate, gather information and also to identify the target. Also, the modern warfare has evolved and is more asymmetric in nature. The evolving nature of modern warfare also demands advanced radar systems for effective defense and surveillance mechanism. The market for military radar systems is thus expected to grow at a steady rate in the next five years, driven by the rising demand for advanced military radar systems that enhance the defense capabilities for the military. Demand from major markets, such as the US and Europe, and also from the emerging nations in APAC is expected to contribute to the market growth.

The US and Europe are heavily spending on military modernization, upgrading their existing military aircraft and land vehicle fleet. The maintenance and operability of existing fleet is more cost-effective to the defense sector than replacing an entire fleet of aircraft or military land vehicle. As a result, new and optimized radar systems are largely being retrofitted to various military systems.

Military Radar Systems Market – Competitive Analysis

The military radar systems market is highly competitive. There is strong competition among existing vendors, in terms of cost, product quality, reliability, and market share. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality military radar systems.

At present, only a few of the major vendors dominate the military radar market. However, along with the shift in market dynamics from developed to emerging nations and change in nature of military procurement (amid defense budget cuts), the leading vendors will find themselves in an uncertain position in the value chain. Thus, it is highly imperative for the vendors to adjust their market presence and outlook as per the evolving demand in the market. For example, the uncertain procurement of next generation military fighter aircraft, and limited procurement of airborne early warning and fixed-wing surveillance aircraft can lead to intense market pressure for the airborne radar manufacturers. However, the longevity and service life of the existing military aircraft fleet has increased. Thus, there could be an immensely large market in terms of retrofit and aftermarket solutions.

