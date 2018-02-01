According to TMR, the global microfluidics market is projected to expand at CAGR of 11.4% from 2017 to 2025. The global market for microfluidics stood at US$4.76 bn in 2016 and is forecast to touch a valuation of US$12.45 bn by the end of 2025.

The drive for the sales of microfluidics platforms stems from a substantial demand for cost-effective diagnostic procedures that ensure economical use of reagents and require small-sized medical devices. The growing demand for low-cost microfluidics in the point-of-care settings is a notable factor boosting the market. In addition, the rising popularity of point-of-care testing for the diagnosis of a number of chronic ailments, including cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and cancer is boosting the market. The advent of low-cost point-of-care diagnostics supported by microfluidics technologies has immensely benefitted patients and clinicians alike, notably in various emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microfluidics-market.html

The burgeoning geriatric population in several developing and developed nations is stoking the need for microfluidics platforms that offer rapid and reliable diagnosis. Furthermore, the rapid strides made by genomics and proteomics in recent years is a notable factor providing a robust fillip to the growth of the market.

The protracted approval processes by various regional agencies, notably the U.S. FDA, has adversely affected the earnings of the market in recent years. Coupled with this, the elevated cost of instruments is a crucial factor likely to impede the growth of the market to an extent. Nevertheless, the use of polymers in the manufacturing of advanced microfluidic products is likely to bring the final price of microfluidics, which augurs well for the market.

In addition, a number of dynamic collaborations entered into by leading players is a significant factor expected to accentuate the growth of the market. In addition, R&D activities related to novel methods of drug delivery is anticipated to positively impact the global microfluidics market.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=18716

The advent of low-cost microfluidics for point-of-care testing is expected to present lucrative avenues for market players in the coming years.

The various product types are microfluidic chips, cartridges and reagents, and instruments. Of these, the cartridges and reagents segment is predicted to lead the market and is estimated to garner a CAGR of 12.2% during 2017–2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the vastly rising demand for these in assays and techniques.

Geographically, North America leads the global market and is predicted to account for a major share by the end of the forecast period. The launch of a wide range of novel technologies in point-of-care testing methods and the extensive demand for in-vitro diagnostics are key factors accentuating the growth of the regional market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is set to rise at a promising pace during the assessment period.

The global microfluidics market features a largely consolidated landscape, attributed to the marked presence of several globally prominent players. The top three players held a market share of 53.0% in 2016, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). These leading players are Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. They are broadening their product portfolio and consolidating their geographic presence, in a move to stay ahead of the pack, notes TMR. Several companies in the market are also focused on launching technologically-advanced products for a wide range of applications in areas such as drug discovery, therapeutic devices, and medical diagnostics. Such product innovations which includes low-cost point-of-care testing help them gain a significant share in the overall market.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=18716<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com