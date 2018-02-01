The latest report on Medical Tourism Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Medical Tourism Market by by Destination (India, Costa, Rica, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and United States) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2016 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Medical Tourism such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The global growth in the flow of patients and health professionals as well as medical technology, capital funding and regulatory regimes across national borders has given rise to new patterns of consumption and production of healthcare services over recent decades. Moreover, as healthcare treatment turns costlier in developed countries, the people travel from one country to another to receive medical treatments, which are referred as medical tourism. These medical treatments could be either sophisticated treatments, which include cardiac, orthopedic, dental, and neurosurgeries; or non-compulsory treatments such as cosmetic surgeries. Costa Rica, India, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Thailand, Turkey, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and United States are some of the key destination countries for the medical tourism patients.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/143

High cost of treatments, rise in base of geriatric population, increasing adoption of sophisticated technology, increasing awareness about cost effective treatments available in developing countries, and favorable exchange rates are key factors driving the market growth. In addition, long waiting time for treatment in some countries, and employers, insurers and health insurance agents who are seeking medical treatments abroad due to economic crisis in some countries further is propelling the market growth in the coming years. The global market for medical tourism was valued at USD 78.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach around USD 327.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022.

As a result of globalization of healthcare services over the last few years, the medical tourism has gained lot of popularity among highly industrialized countries like the United States and the European countries. Geographic proximity and cultural similarities also driving the market further. Americans prefer Mexico, Costa Rica or Panama for dental services or cosmetic surgeries due to their proximity. Southeast Asia and India are the choice destinations for orthopedic and cardiovascular cases due to the high quality of healthcare, and a significant number of U.S accredited hospitals and physicians.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/143

Companies profiled:



Bumrungrad Hospital

Bangkok Dusi

Medical Services

Apollo Enterprise Ltd

Raffles Medical Group

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Fortis Hospital

Prince Court Medical Center

Wooridul Spine Hospital

Gleneagles Hospital

Wooridul Spine Hospital

Gleneagles Hospital

Key topics covered:

Scope of the report Executive summary Qualitative analysis Global medical tourism markets, by destination, 2015 – 2022 Company profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/medical_tourism_market