Market Highlights:
The global Man Portable Military Electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2016-2021. The factors driving the growth are growing demand for battlefield surveillance radar, investments on portable military electronics products, and growing demand for micro air vehicles.
Whereas, technological integration, budget cuts and military downsizing are some of the factors restraining the market. One of critical and most important challenges is to maintain the effectiveness of man portable electronics systems and reducing the equipment weight the same time, which requires investments, extensive R&D, and technological advancements.
As of 2015, Americas account 65% of the market share. It is likely to reach $ billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 4%. With the increased defense spending and procurement of next generation portable electronics, APAC will register the highest growth and drive the demand for man portable military electronics market.
Some of the Key Players in the Man Portable Military Electronics Market are Elbit Systems, SAAB AB, Exelis Inc, Codan, Aselsan, FLIR Systems Inc, Harris Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Safran, and Thales Gorup.
Regional and Country Analysis
As per the MRFR analysis, the Americas will continue its dominance in the forecast period to reach $ billion, whereas APAC will have significant growth and is expected to grow at CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.
Study Objectives of Man Portable Military Electronics
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Man Portable Military Electronics market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To Analyze the Man Portable Military Electronics market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product types and by regions
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Man Portable Military Electronics market
