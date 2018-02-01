Market Highlights:

The global Man Portable Military Electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2016-2021. The factors driving the growth are growing demand for battlefield surveillance radar, investments on portable military electronics products, and growing demand for micro air vehicles.

Whereas, technological integration, budget cuts and military downsizing are some of the factors restraining the market. One of critical and most important challenges is to maintain the effectiveness of man portable electronics systems and reducing the equipment weight the same time, which requires investments, extensive R&D, and technological advancements.

As of 2015, Americas account 65% of the market share. It is likely to reach $ billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 4%. With the increased defense spending and procurement of next generation portable electronics, APAC will register the highest growth and drive the demand for man portable military electronics market.

Some of the Key Players in the Man Portable Military Electronics Market are Elbit Systems, SAAB AB, Exelis Inc, Codan, Aselsan, FLIR Systems Inc, Harris Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Safran, and Thales Gorup.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Man Portable Military Electronics Market Research Report – Forecast to 2021”

The market report for Man Portable Military Electronics of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Regional and Country Analysis

As per the MRFR analysis, the Americas will continue its dominance in the forecast period to reach $ billion, whereas APAC will have significant growth and is expected to grow at CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.

