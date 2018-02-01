Global Intelligent Packaging Market Information by product (Gas Scavengers, Corrosion Control Packaging, Moisture Control Packaging, Susceptor Packaging, QR code, and others), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Electronics, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Market Synopsis of Intelligent Packaging Market

Intelligent packaging is a system capable of carrying out intelligent functions like sensing, tracing, detecting, recording, communicating and applying scientific logic with the objectives of extending the shelf life of a product, improving quality, enhancing safety and providing all necessary information. There are various intelligent packaging systems such as indicators, radio frequency identification type and sensors. The aim is to detect and communicate information about the condition of the product, without taking any direct action.

Regional Analysis of Intelligent Packaging Market

The regional analysis of Intelligent Packaging Market is being studied for areas such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. APAC would be the largest growing market in terms of revenue generation because of the changing lifestyle and the increased disposable income of people.

Key Players

The key players of global Intelligent Packaging market report are Amcor Ltd., Landec Corp., Graham Packaging Company Inc., Ball Corp., VIP Packaging, Timestrip PLC., Sealed Air Corp., SYSCO Corp., and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Inc.

The report for Global Intelligent Packaging market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

