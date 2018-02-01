The latest report on Insulin Delivery System Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Insulin Delivery System Market by product type (insulin pens, insulin jet injectors, syringes, insulin pumps), by end user (specialty diabetic clinics, hospitals, retail channels) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Insulin Delivery System such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

According to the report, the global insulin delivery system market is anticipated to reach to USD 13.84 billion in 2023. The report identified that the global market for insulin delivery systems was dominated by the Americas region followed by the European insulin delivery system market in 2015 and 2016. On the basis of countries, the U.S., led the global insulin delivery system market due to improvement in healthcare scheme such as offering compensation. Patient are moving from hospitals to speciality clinics, User prefer syringes and insulin pens because of their low cost, refining policies for compensation, and availability, affordability of devices, are some of the key factor driving the growth of global insulin delivery system market Moreover, needle nervousness in patients affect the growth of the pen needles and syringes market, and, problems related with the reuse of pen needles and infusion sets are the key factors restraining the growth of this market.

Growing research and development,increasing expenditure in emerging economies on diabetes-related health are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

The report segments the global insulin delivery system market in terms of product types and applications. Among the product type the insulin pen accounted for the largest share over the period of 2015 and 2016.

The companies covered in the report include ELI Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Sanofi, Animas Corporation (Johnson and Johnson), Insulet Corporation, Biocon Limited.

