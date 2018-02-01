“Use of liquid biopsy within the context of immuno-oncology, provides a new option for physicians to qualify patients for approved immuno-oncology therapies”, says RNCOS.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Global Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook 2023”, discussions around the use of liquid biopsy within the context of immuno-oncology is a very hot topic these days.

Cancer Immunotherapy is among today’s most promising approaches to improving the outcomes of patients with cancer. This therapy offers great promise where biomarkers have been shown to predict therapy outcome in various types of cancer patients. They have been brought together to assess factors such as, predictive of response, disease progression and to address the most up-to-date strategies for immune therapy.

Companies are expanding their liquid biopsy portfolio into immuno-oncology. In May 2016, Biocept, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company commercializing and developing liquid biopsies to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, came up with a blood-based test for detecting PD-L1 expression. This test provides a new option for physicians to qualify patients for approved immuno-oncology therapies. In routine practice, the only predictive biomarker for therapeutic response to checkpoints inhibitors targeting the PD1/PD-L1 axis is PD-L1 when analyzed with immunohistochemistry (IHC). However, this IHC biomarker holds a number of weaknesses and other biomarkers must be rapidly considered, either in a combined fashion or as an alternative to IHC for PD-L1 assessment. Tumor mutation can predict response to checkpoint inhibitors, but they are generally assessed by tissue biopsy, which is costly and invasive. However, the recent findings suggest that blood tests could replace tissue biopsies for immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment as they are noninvasive, easily acquired, and inexpensive. So, there is an urgent need to evaluate and to develop the use of liquid biopsy to check if it can be a good tool to obtain a predictive value of the immunotherapy response.

For the above-mentioned reasons, liquid biopsy along with the immuno-oncology shows even greater potential in the future as drugs currently in development will make it to market.

