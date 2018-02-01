Latest industry research report on: Global Hybrid Device Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global hybrid devices market along with the market revenue, volume and growth forecast for the period from 2013 to 2022. High demand of devices with increased battery life, and increasing adoption of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility are some major influencing factors in the hybrid devices market. Advantages of hybrid devices include their light weight, which makes them extremely mobile in nature; their ability to capture and store personalized input such as diagrams and scientific equations; and the faster navigation via touchscreen or stylus rather than keyboard or mouse. Owing to these merits, use of hybrid devices in performing business related tasks makes enterprises more responsive and flexible. Moreover, one important advantage of hybrid devices is that, instead of purchasing two different devices for the purpose of work and entertainment, a hybrid device can be split evenly between work and entertainment tasks, such as the keyboard-enabling software-driven operations, office suites, book reading, web browsing, and movie watching.

This research study on the global hybrid devices market provides a detailed analysis of how different end-use industries in different regions across the globe are using hybrid devices to increase workflow and efficiently access data independent of place and time. The report offers an in-depth study of the market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the report identifies various trends expected to impact the market during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of underlying economic, environmental, and technological factors influencing the hybrid devices market. It also provides competitive landscape of key players in the hybrid devices market in order to highlight the prevalent competition in this market. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of key players in the hybrid device market and identifies various business strategies adopted by these leading players. The study explains the penetration of each market segment within various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of hybrid devices market.

Based on device type, the hybrid device market is segmented into detachable and convertible hybrid device market. Based on screen size, the market is segmented into devices with screen size less than 12 inch, 12 inch to 15 inch and greater than 15 inch. On the basis of end-use industry, the hybrid device market is segmented into retail industry, personal use, telecom and IT industry, educational institutes, healthcare sector and others which include transportation, government and defense sector. The report aims to provide a comprehensive, cross-sectional analysis of the hybrid devices market across major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The report includes an overview of market strategies, annual revenues, and the recent developments of key companies operating in the market. The key market participants profiled in this study include Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo Group, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Samsung Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Acer Inc., Dell Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., and LG Corporation. Information on the research and development activities, new product launches, and upcoming technologies is also included in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Hybrid Device Market Analysis, by Device type

Detachable Hybrid Device

Convertible Hybrid Device

Hybrid Device Market Analysis, by Screen Size

Less than 12 inch

12 inch to 15 inch

Greater than 15 inch

Hybrid Device Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

Retail Industry

Personal use

Healthcare Industry

Telecom and IT Industry

Educational Institutions

Others (Banking, Government, Transportation)

In addition, the report provides cross sectional analysis of the hybrid device market with respect to following geographical segments:

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

EU7

CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Asia

Australasia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

