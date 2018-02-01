Latest industry research report on: Global Hadoop Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Hadoop is a Java-based open source programming framework sponsored by Apache Software Foundation, which enables the processing of large data sets in a distributed computing environment. Hadoop has two main subprojects, namely – MapReduce and Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS). MapReduce is a framework that assigns work to the clusters in a node, whereas HDFS is a file system used for data storage in a Hadoop cluster. Since its inception in 2009, the global market for Hadoop is growing at a healthy rate as it has emerged as one of the best tools to manage big data. Growing unstructured as well as structured data volume across different end use sectors such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, and telecommunication among others is augmenting the demand for Hadoop solutions.

As a result of technological advancement, huge volumes of data are being generated by different electronic devices used in various end use segments such as Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, telecommunication, healthcare, and government and public utilities among others. The data generated in the above mentioned end use segments include office productivity documents, e-mail, and web content along with social media data. Most of this data generated is unstructured and thus organizations are looking for a tool that could handle this unstructured data appropriately. Increased corporate spending to manage unstructured data has boosted the adaptation of Hadoop. Furthermore, Hadoop is cost effective and has low maintenance charges compared to other data frameworks such as relational database management system (RDBMS). In addition, Hadoop has the ability to run on commodity hardware and the time taken to process the data is less. Asia Pacific has the largest number of internet users followed by Europe. In the near future, cell phones with high end internet connectivity are likely to gain more popularity and a healthy percentage of cell phone users are expected to use it for both commercial and personal purposes. Moreover, billions of people conduct different types of online transactions daily contributing to the generation of huge volume of data.

In terms of types, the market has been categorized into software, hardware and services. The software segment has been further sub divided into application software and performance monitoring software. The hardware segment has been sub divided into storage and server. The storage segment concentrates three types of storage, 1 to 1000 terabytes, 1 petabyte to 10 petabytes and above 10 petabytes. The services segment has been further divided into consulting, training and outsourcing, integration and deployment and middleware and support services. In addition, the Hadoop market has also been categorized by end use industries into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing, telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, media entertainment, natural resources, trade and transport, government and IT and ITES among others. Furthermore, the Hadoop Market has been segmented geographically in to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world sub regions. The scope of the report offers an insight into Hadoop market in these regions based on revenue (USD million).

For a better understanding of the Hadoop market, the key findings have been provided which discusses the various factors affecting the market globally. Furthermore, the market dynamics have also been provided which include the drivers, restraints and opportunities related to the Hadoop market. Furthermore, a porter’s five forces analysis has also been conducted to understand the external environment of the market. In addition, the key players in the market have been profiled on the basis of key developments, product segments, business strategies and financial overview. The leading players in Hadoop market include Cloudera, Inc, Hortonworks Inc, IBM, Pentaho, MapR Technologies, Inc., EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Karmasphere Inc., Teradata Corporation and Zettaset, Inc.

Global Hadoop Market, By Type

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Hadoop Market, By End use Industry

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Media Entertainment

Natural Resources

Trade and Transport

Government

IT and ITES

Others

Global Hadoop Market, By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

Australia

Hong Kong

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Africa

South America

