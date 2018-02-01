The global wound debridement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the assessment period 2017-2025, and surpass a valuation of US$ 3 billion by the end of 2025. Global demand for wound debridement products is likely to grow on account of a range of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. A new report highlighting the key factors impacting market growth has been added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” is a comprehensive source of information and offers a wealth of qualitative and quantitative analysis on this market.

The key driving factors for wound debridement market are increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing focus on healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. Years of economic development has led to a large middle class in many emerging countries. This middle class population expects quality treatment and care, which has resulted into higher spending on healthcare products and services. Favorable government initiatives regarding wound debridement are also likely to provide an impetus to market growth during the assessment period. Increasing geriatric population around the world is also likely to provide an impetus to market growth during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segment-wise analysis and insights to give readers a holistic picture of the key factors at play in this market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of method, wound, and region. On the basis of method, the key segments include autolytic/traditional, enzymatic, mechanical, surgical, and maggot/larval. Among these, mechanical wound debridement products and devices segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment globally. In addition to this segment, demand is also high for surgical and traditional methods.

By wound type, the key segments in the market include acute, chronic, and burns. Among these, demand for wound debridement products in treating chronic wounds is likely to account for a majority revenue share of the market. The chronic wound segment accounts for a revenue share of nearly 47% of the global market; the dominance of this segment is projected to continue during the assessment period as well.

North America is among one of the most lucrative markets for wound debridement products globally. Demand for wound debridement products in North America is likely to be driven by strong adoption in the US. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific is also likely to offer growth opportunities to manufacturers in the wound debridement market.

The report also offers a competitive landscape, highlighting the key product and business strategies of leading companies. Some of the leading companies in the market include Zimmer Biomet, BSN Medical, Smith & Nephew plc, Arobella Medical, Lohmann & Rauscher International DeRoyal Industries, Inc., LLC, Misonix, Söring GmbH, and Derma Sciences Inc.

