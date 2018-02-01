Signal generator is an automated device that produces repeating or non-repeating electronic signals in the analog or the digital domain. Signal generator used in testing, designing, troubleshooting, and repairing electronic devices. Output of this device is repeating waveform and it can be adjustable according to user preference in accordance with frequency, output voltage, and modulation of signal.

Increased adoption of electronic devices, increased demand from aerospace and defence industry (https://marketresearch.biz/report/signal-generator-market/), and continuous advances in communications technologies some of the key factors driving growth of the global signal generator market. In addition, emergence of new technology such as EDGE, GSM, WiMAX, and WCDMA is predicted to boost demand for signal generator market during forecast period. Increasing demand from modern communication system, emergence of high speed DAC (digital-to-analog-converter), and emergence of multipurpose generator fuelling growth of the global signal generator market. Development and advancement in telecommunication industry and growing manufacturing plant projected to create wide opportunity in global signal generator market during forecast period.

However, high installation cost is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global signal generator market during forecast period. In addition, uncertain global economic conditions, and rise in demand for used and rental test equipment are projected restraint growth of the global signal generator market during forecast period.

The global signal generator market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, end-user and region. On the basis of region, the global signal generator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America dominates the global signal generator market in revenue terms owing to growing demand for electronic devices in the region. In terms of CAGR, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at faster rate over forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of modern communication systems in emerging economies in the region.

Prominent players in the global signal generator market include Aeroflex Incorporated, Anritsu Corporation, Boonton Electronics Corporation, B&K Precision Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Keithley Instruments, Inc., Leader Electronics Corporation, LeCroy Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Phase Matrix Inc., and other major players.