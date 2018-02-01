Radio frequency (RF) signal generators are used to produce continuous wave tones. These are used for testing receivers, test systems, and components in a variety of applications such as industrial, mechanical, and telecommunications. They are used for testing receivers, test systems, and component in various of applications such as industrial, mechanical, and telecommunications. Radio frequency (RF) signal generators range from a few kHz to 6 GHz.

Carrier aggregation, which increases bandwidth, improved uplink, and use of multi-antenna technique is a key factor boosting demand for the global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/radio-frequency-rf-signal-generator-market/). Currently, adoption of 5G is one of the latest trend booming in the market driving growth of the global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market, that provides a broad IP solution to users where voice, data, and streamed multimedia can be given on anytime and anywhere basis.

High price of radio frequency (RF) signal generator is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of infrastructural development, large space requirement of radio frequency (RF) Antenna which is not available in smartphones, and increase in RF complexity are some other factors projected to restrict growth of the global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market during the forecast period.

The global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market is segmented on the basis of end-user and region. On the basis of region, the global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for largest revenue share in the global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market during the forecast period followed by market in Europe. This is attributed to the increased incorporation of RF components supporting 5G technology in mobile computing devices in the region. Asia Pacific, radio frequency (RF) signal generator market is growing steadily; however, with an increasing approval rate, scope for the RF signal generator market in the country is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market include Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix, Inc., National Instruments, Anritsu, Aim-TTi, Anapico, Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC), and B&K Precision.