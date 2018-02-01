A new comprehensive report based on protein expression technology titled “Protein Expression Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” has been added into the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report is a valuable source of guidance and analysis for stakeholders looking for credible and reliable insights on the key factors impacting protein expression technology market.

According to the report, growth in the investments in R&D sector in both developed and developing countries is a major macroeconomic factor for protein expression technology market. Over the years, there has been significant advancements in the protein expression technology landscape, with new technologies being introduced in the market. Another key factor that has augured well for the prospects of protein expression technology market is the growing pervasiveness of biotechnology. This, combined with the advancement in therapeutic antibody research is likely to create opportunities for stakeholders in this market.

The insightful report has been divided into various segments and sub-segments to offer a 360 degree view of the global market. These segments are expression systems, product type, application, end user and region. The expression systems segment has been sub-segmented into insect cell expression system, prokaryotic expression system, mammalian cells expression system, yeast expression system and other expression system. By product type segment, the market is bifurcated into expression vectors, reagents, competent cells and instruments. By application, the global market is divided into drug discovery, protein therapeutics, protein purification, monitoring and disease diagnostics. The end-user segment is categorized into biotechnological companies, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and academic research institutes. The report has divided the global market into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The detailed segmentation gives readers holistic insights on the attractive and sluggish avenues in the market.

According to the report, North America continues to be one of the leading markets for protein expression technology globally. The market in North America is driven by steady research and development activities in the US. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is emerging as a lucrative market for protein expression technology. Many countries in APEJ are focusing on revamping their healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government policies are likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market.

Some of the key companies are Lonza AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Takara Bio, Inc., Genscript Biotech Coporation, Hudson Robotics, Inc., Merck Millipore and Bioneer Corporation.

