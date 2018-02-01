Printed batteries are made of hyper-elastic polymer material obtained from isoprene, which make these batteries flexible, stretchable, and resistance to damage. Printed batteries are recyclable and their voltage ranges between 1.5V to 6V.

Miniaturization of electronic products and devices (https://marketresearch.biz/report/printed-battery-market/) is boosting demand for printed batteries, which is a major factor driving growth of the global printed battery market. In addition, printed batteries are eco-friendly, less expensive, thin, and flexible owing to which they are gaining traction in consumer electronics, which is another major factor expected to drive growth of the global printed battery market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of printed batteries with voltage less than 1.5V in applications such as RFID tags, hearing aids, disposable medical implants etc. are further propelling growth of the global printed battery market.

Major factors hampering growth of the global printed battery market are low availability of printed ink and limited number of suppliers of printed ink. In addition, application of printed battery is limited to devices and products that consume low power and lack of standardization in film development techniques are other factor expected to hamper growth of the global printed battery market. However, technological advancements to produce high volt batteries and development of nanoparticle printed ink may create lucrative opportunities for major players in the global printed battery market over the forecast period.

The global printed battery market is segmented on the basis of voltage type, product type, and region. On the basis of region, the global printed battery market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & America.

North America dominates the global printed battery market and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to early adoption of this technology in various applications industries such as packaging, health care, etc., and presence of leading manufacturers in this region. The market in Europe accounts for second largest revenue share contribution to the global printed battery market followed by markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue and is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X%, owing to increasing application of printed batteries in consumer electronic devices, which are manufactured in China, Japan, etc.

Prominent market players in the global printed battery market include Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., BrightVolt, Inc., Enfucell Oy, FlexEl, LLC, Imprint Energy, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd, Cymbet, NEC Energy Solutions Inc., and Ultralife Corporation.