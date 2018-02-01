Recently a new informative study based on polycaprolactone titled “Polycaprolactone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has been added into the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global polycaprolactone market is projected to increase at a CAGR of over 9% through 2026.

These segments are form type, application and region. The form type is further sub-segmented into pellets, nanosphere and microsphere. By application, the market is bifurcated into thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), sutures, drug delivery, wound dressing, orthopedics, dental implant, tissue engineering and others. Geographically, the market is divided into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East and Africa.

According to the report, the demand for polycaprolactone in the market is driven by a range of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Growth in the demand for thermoplastic polycaprolactone, especially from healthcare, packaging, automotive, and construction sector is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market during the assessment period. The properties of polycaprolactone, such as resistance to water have made it a preferred product for manufacturers globally.

In addition to demand from the industrial sector, adoption of polycaprolactone is also growing in the healthcare sector. The approval from FDA has played a key role in surging adoption of polycaprolactone in the medical sector. Polycaprolactone has been cleared for use in specific purposes such as sutures and drug delivery, which has further led to growing sales. To boost the acceptability of polycaprolactone among end-users, manufacturers are focusing on reducing its cost and making it affordable. Price reduction can pave the way for broader adoption of polycaprolactone in end-use industries.

The demand for polycaprolactone in the electronic industry is also showing significant growth. Thermoplastic polycaprolactone is a suitable material for use in pressure-sensitive components, owing to which adoption in the electronic industry has been growing at a steady clip. It is projected that electronic industry will remain a demand generator for polycaprolactone during the forecast period.

The report also offers detailed product and business strategies of some of the key players in the market. The leading companies are profiled, and an analysis is drawn for stakeholders. Some of the key players in this market are Perstorp Holding AB, Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co.,Ltd, Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial, Durect Corporation, Polysciences Inc., Daicel Corporation, Corbion N.V., BASF SE and Haihang Industries Co., Ltd.

