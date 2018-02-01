Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “IT Robotic Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast “

In today’s world, organizations stipulate for improved productivity and accuracy, primarily in the tasks which don’t really require decision making to accomplish irrespective of their industry, product or services. IT robotics automation, which configures a software that can capture and interpret the actions of existing applications employed in various business processes provided a gateway for such organizations into delivering better output in a cost-effective manner which was not possible with earlier automation approaches. IT robotics automation include process automation and advanced analytics in operations and processes at economical prices. It also brings in modernization by replicating exact day to day human tasks at the user interface level in IT management processes which maybe at routine or incident level, support processes and back office processes.

Being quite simple to implement and configure with a little IT expertise, Robotic Process Automation can be deployed to automate repetitive human task and can deliver quickly where ROI’s are between 300% to 600%.

IT Robotics Automation Market: Drivers and Challenges

Today, many autonomous technologies are being introduced which improve productivity, accuracy, and compliance in the industry but these technologies are finding it difficult to deliver all such aspects simultaneously on various platforms for consistent quality output. This undoubtedly is creating a separate need for robotics automation market which in return make organizations more agile and responsive which is a need in today’s global and complex market. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of IT robotics automation decreases errors increasing efficiency which results into extra time to innovate, develop and focus on customer satisfaction.

Though, the market has seen various technological advancements, the time-frames while relying on the external sources for robotic automation comes with plenty of legalities and government contracts which involves competitive bidding, negotiations, and provider evaluations, which may cause a delay in the actual implementation of this technology. When an organization chooses to opt for Robotics Automation it results into taking role of an IT personnel causing a decrease in morale across organization due to downsizing which could be a resistance for business. Also a change in internal government policies for Robotics Automation Market would potentially impact the workflow causing a major problem for the business.

IT Robotics Automation Market: Segmentation

IT robotics automation market can be segmented on basis of solutions, services, tools, and by regions. On the basis of solutions market can be segmented as tools and services, while on basis of services it could be segmented by professional and training services. While considering tools it can be segmented as product based and operation based. Region wise global IT robotics automation market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

IT Robotics Automation Market: Regional Overview

About more than a million robots are expected to be deployed by 2025. North America presents a large market opportunity for IT Robotics Automation Market in countries such as US and Canada due to increased integration of automation and workflow management solutions in enterprises. Latin America is embracing automation technologies and applications in IT processes at a substantial pace due to advancing of RPA. Along with North America, countries such as China, Japan, Russia and UK are characterized as fast adopters of IT Robotics Automation. In Europe countries such as Italy, Belgium, and France are considered as slow adopters of IT Robotics Automation compared to North America.

IT Robotics Automation Market: Competition Landscape

The IT Robotics Automation Market comprises RPA technology providers and RPA service providers. Some major technology providers for RPA include Blue prism, IPSoft Inc., Be Informed B.V., Appian Corporation, and Automation Anywhere Inc., while RPA services providers include Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, Infosys, Hewlett Packard Company, and Cognizant Technology Solutions.

