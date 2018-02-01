Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is a technique of delivering multimedia services such as television, video, audio, text, graphics, and data using TCP/IP protocol suite. IPTV offers an interactive user experience (https://marketresearch.biz/report/internet-protocol-television-iptv-market/) along with secure and reliable delivery of entertainment videos and related services. It implements a combination of TV, PC, home phones, and wireless devices offering high quality of viewing experience to the end-users.

Improved digital data quality, cost effective, and low bandwidth requirement are some of the major factors driving growth of the global IPTV market. In addition, it provides a common network that improves data accessibility and content delivery over single channel are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global IPTV market during the forecast period. Also, online subscription and advertising-based services expected to create wider opportunities in the global IPTV market.

However, lack of awareness, tough competition from various television operators, and high infrastructure cost are some of the key factors expected to restrain growth of the global IPTV market. In addition, protection of content and prevention of privacy are some other factors projected to hamper growth of the global IPTV market during the forecast period.

The global IPTV market is segmented on the basis of transmission method, end-user, component, and region. On the basis of region, the global IPTV market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for largest revenue share of the global IPTV market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing viewers count of online video and live streaming of online content in the region. Using aggressive promotional campaigns and low installation costs Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global IPTV market include AT&T, China Telecom Corp., Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange, Verizon, British Telecom, CenturyLink, Etisalat, Frontier Communications Corp., Iliad S.A., and Neuf Cegetel.