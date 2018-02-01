According to a new report Global Forensic Technology Market, published by KBV research, the Forensic Technology Market Size was valued at $8 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $21 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period

The Chemical Analysis market dominated the Global Forensic Technology Market by Service in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023;, growing at a CAGR of 12.5 % during the forecast period. The DNA Profiling market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The Biometric Devices market dominated the Global Forensic Technology Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.5 % during the forecast period. The Ballistic Forensics market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market dominated the Global Forensic Technology Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The US market dominated the North America Forensic Technology in Biometric Devices Market by Country in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.5 % during the forecast period. The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/forensic-technology-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Forensic Technology Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric (Ge), Agilent Technologies, Forensic Pathways, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Limited, Spex Forensics, Inc, Neogen Corporation, Nms Labs, Inc., and IDEMIA.

