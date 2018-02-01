Recently a comprehensive report based on chondroitin sulfate titled “Chondroitin Sulfate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has submitted to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report offers comprehensive assessment and insights on the global chondroitin sulfate market, tracking the market growth for the period 2017-2025. In addition to offering detailed qualitative and quantitative insights, the report also offers lucid segment-wise analysis and in-depth company profiles, give readers a complete overview on the market. The report projects global market revenues to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2025.

The global chondroitin sulfate market has been divided into various segments in the report to provide 360 degree view to readers. These segments are application, source and region. All these segments have further been divided into sub-segments. By application, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical, dietary Supplements, cosmetics and veterinary use. The market is categorized into bovine, porcine and others by source. The last region segment is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

According to the report, demand for chondroitin sulfate is growing on account of demand from the healthcare sector. Use of chondroitin sulfate in treating osteoarthritis and joint problems has led to steady demand. However, availability of modern treatment options has led to reduction in total volumes sold globally. Owing to religious and cultural factors, chondroitin sulfate is not used in Middle East, which has remained a challenge for manufacturers. Owing to these factors, the demand for chondroitin sulfate is projected to grow at a steady clip during the assessment period.

North America and Europe are among the most lucrative regions for chondroitin sulfate globally. Demand for chondroitin sulfate in these two regions is concentrated in the US and EU5 respectively. The report projects these regions to lead in terms of revenue, whereas emerging economies will provide the necessary support.

The report has profiled some of the major players in the global market of chondroitin sulfate in terms of company overview, company financial overview, key business strategies, SWOT analysis, product portfolio and key developments. Some of the companies profiled in the report are Qingdao WanTuMing Biological Products Co. Ltd., Sioux Pharm, Inc., Shandong Runxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., TSI Group Ltd., ZPD A/S, Pacific Rainbow International, Inc., Summit Nutritionals International, Inc., Synutra International, Inc., Bioiberica, S.A.U., Yantai Ruikangda Biochemical Products Co., Ltd., Jiaxing Hengjie Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Seikagaku Corporation.

