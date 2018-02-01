Cardiac rehabilitation is a medical program designed especially for people who have had a heart attacks, heart failures, heart valve surgeries, etc., which involves adoption of heart healthy lifestyle. Its basic moto is to help people having heart problems to live healthy life with adoption of healthy diet, regular exercise, and medical therapy.

Rising incidences of lifestyle related problems such as cardiovascular diseases (https://marketresearch.biz/report/cardiac-rehabilitation-market/), and diabetics are key factors driving growth of the global cardiac rehabilitation market. In addition, rising concerns among geriatric population for heart diseases, need to enhance physiological well-being by reducing stress levels are other factors anticipated to further drive growth of the global cardiac rehabilitation market.

High cost of cardiac rehabilitation devices is a key factor restraining growth of the global cardiac rehabilitation market.

However, technological advancements, and innovations of new cardiac devices are expected to create new opportunities for major market players in the global cardiac rehabilitation market.

North America market is a dominant player in the global cardiac rehabilitation market and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading heart diagnostics manufacturers, and rise in number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and heart disorders in the countries of this region. Europe accounts for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global cardiac rehabilitation market followed by markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from heart diseases, and rise in government initiatives for the improvement of healthcare facilities in the region.

Some prominent players in the global cardiac rehabilitation market are Ball Dynamics International, LLC (U.S.), Core Health & Fitness, LLC (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), LifeWatch AG., OMRON Corporation., Patterson Companies, Inc., Philips., Amer Sports., Smiths Group., Halma plc., Brunswick Corporation