Recently a new lucid report based on animal feed enzymes titled “Animal Feed Enzymes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has been added into the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a value of nearly US$ 2,100 Mn is estimated to be achieved by the global animal feed enzymes market by the end of 2026. The report offers qualitative and quantitative analysis on the growth of animal feed enzymes market, along with offering a detailed competitive landscape.

The global market has been divided into various segments in the report which are product type, livestock, form and region. The product type segment is further sub-segmented into phytase, carbohydrase and proteases. The livestock segment is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals and other livestock animals. By form segment, the market is divided into liquid and dry. Geographically, the global market is divided into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan. By product type, carbohydrase segment is expected to account for high revenue share, whereas proteases segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period. By form, dry form segment is projected to register a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

According to the report, a wide range of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors are boosting the demand for animal feed enzymes globally. Increasing focus on improving farm output, combined with growing pet humanization trend is fuelling the demand for feed enzymes. Further, mounting concerns about rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases is also fostering demand for animal feed enzymes globally. The report projects that on back of these broader factors, the global animal feed enzymes market will grow at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2026.

There has been steady advancement in how animal feed enzymes are produced, with leading manufacturers focusing on integration of technology to consolidate their position. Adoption of nanotechnology has been growing at a steady clip in animal feed enzymes landscape, and it is likely that medium and small-sized players will also integrate it during the assessment period.

Some of the major companies are Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., BIO-CAT, Inc., Puratos NV, BASF SE, Associated British Foods Plc., Rossari Biotech Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited and Cargill Inc.

