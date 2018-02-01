The Grinding Gear Games team is still growing and GGG are looking for two new members to join their team. If you are a Senior Environment Artist or Senior Texture Artist, do you want to work in Grinding Gear Games team?

Grinding Gear Games is looking for an in-house environment artist to create evocative environments in the ‘dark and gritty’ Path of Exile. You will develop tiles and assets implementation and work to maintain a consistent aesthetic across the game. The ideal candidate has a firm grasp of gritty texture, colour, and shapes. They are looking for an avid gamer that has a deep understanding of Path of Exile and its themes.

If you want to be an in-house environment artist, you should have 3 years of environment work in games, or 5 years of work experience in a related fields (sculpting, miniatures). Experience with maya, zbrush and substance painter (designer is a bonus). Superior eye for texture, value, color and the ability to use them in creating gritty consistent environments. Self-motivation and self-reliance; ability to research and learn new tools quickly. Excellent communications skills, and able to work within a team. Deep understanding of Path of Exile. Portfolio, and/or reel demonstrating relevant artistic skills required. Must be willing to complete an art test if requested to do so.

Grinding Gear Games is looking for an in-house texture artist to create textures and materials for the ‘dark and gritty’ Path of Exile. You will develop materials for new assets and work to maintain a consistent aesthetic across all of the game. The ideal candidate has a firm grasp of color, lighting, specularity, and other material properties as they relate to games. GGG are looking for an avid gamer that has a deep understanding of their game Path of Exile and its themes.

If you want to be an in-house texture artist, you should have one year of experience with texture work in a PBR pipeline. Superior eye for lighting, value, color, details, and the ability to use them in creating realistic, gritty and visually appealing imagery. Deep knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Substance Painter and Designer. Knowledge of Marvelous Designer and Maya is preferred. Portfolio, and/or reel demonstrating relevant artistic skills required.

If you have these conditions, it is better to try it. Visit the official website to see more information or visit U4GM to buy chaos orbs.