Dr. Gregory Echt explains therole of Southlake Oncology clinic in providing exceptional cancer care.

Southlake, TX, Jan 10,2018- Whether it is breast cancer, colon cancer, or prostate cancer, knowing the symptoms early enough can go a long way in saving a life. When oncologists discover the disease early, they can come up with suitable treatment options, presenting the patient with a better chance to cure the disease. However, to diagnose and treat any type of cancer effectively, the patient should only visit a cancer clinic with the best facilities and experienced oncologists – a criterion that Southlake Oncology meets.

Each day, there’s always a new development towards the treatment of cancer,” says Dr. Echt. “As professional oncologists, we always prefer introducing the latest and most successful treatment options to cancer patients in a warm, comfortable, and welcoming environment.”

Here are three reasons that make Southlake Oncology exceptional:

• Physician-owned – Like other Choice Cancer Care centers, Southlake Oncology is physician-owned and thus, autonomous. This has enabled them to build treatment centers that coincide with a unique patient care model. In other words, their facilities provide integrated cancer therapies that address a person’s health wholly.

• Whole-patient approach – The physicians create a comprehensive treatment plan, which encompasses everything from the diagnosis of a cancer patient and stage of the cancer to the patient’s overall health, support system, and lifestyle. Other than using conventional medical care, the center also uses exceptional therapy for cancer treatment including alternative therapies, emotional support, and nutritional guidance.

• Competent team of experts – Southlake Oncology brings together a team of medical experts including experienced board certified oncologists, nutritionists, oncology nurses, and more. These experts work together to provide personalized care and cutting-edge cancer treatment to patients.

“For us, it’s a privilege to work with patients and their loved ones,” says Dr. Echt. “We mainly put our focus on the care and comfort of our patients by creating individualized treatment plans for them.”

About Southlake Oncology

Southlake Oncology, located in the Southlake and Grapevine area is a community-focused oncology practice that delivers exceptional care to North Texas cancer patients with a variety of cancer diagnoses and blood disorders. Like the other Choice Cancer Care facilities, we are an independent treatment center that is physician-owned.