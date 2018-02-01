The art of regenerative medicine: avenue asks dr. Steven victor, one of new york’s leading regenerative and cosmetic dermatologists, what excites him most about today’s age defiers.

ReGen Medical is a premier wellness, longevity and aesthetic medical facility providing the most advanced cosmetic treatments in combination with the latest science driven bio-technology.

Located in the heart of Manhattan, we tailor our services to each patient ensuring their specific needs are met.

DR. STEVEN VICTOR, MD

Our founder and Medical Director, Dr. Steven Victor, is a leader in Regenerative Medicine specializing in Regenerative Cosmetic Dermatology. His experience in researching, developing and providing treatment spans over thirty years. He is a clinical expert in groundbreaking anti­-aging and cellular therapy technologies, with a passion for creating safe, minimally invasive treatments that aid patients in living a longer, healthier, more beautiful life. His reputation for excellence has brought numerous worldwide celebrities, TV personalities and models to his practice.

Most recently and most notably, Dr. Victor has developed a state-of-the-art laboratory and a patented, proprietary technology for the efficient and reproducible separation of stromal vascular fraction cells containing Mesenchymal Stem Cells, from the vasculature (blood vessels) in adipose (fat) tissue. Learn more about Dr. Victor’s cellular therapy technology here.

Medical Practitioner – Dr. Victor received his medical degree from New York Medical College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from NYU. He is Board Certified in Regenerative Medicine by the American Board of Regenerative Medicine.

Educator – He has held hospital teaching appointments at New York University, New York Medical College, Beth Israel Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.

Respected Expert – Has been featured in international and national media, discussing regenerative medicine, medical aesthetics and cosmetic dermatology, and was the consulting dermatologist to Elizabeth Arden, Medicis Pharmaceuticals and Clarins.

Innovator – Dr. Victor has developed a technology in cellular therapy patented for IntelliCell Biosciences and licensed by ReGen Medical, PC.

Author – He is also a co­-author of the book Ageless Beauty, A Dermatologist’s Secrets to Looking Younger Without Surgery (2003).