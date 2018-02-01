Latest industry research report on: Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Cloud access security brokers (CASB) are cloud security solution platforms deployed to protect organizations’ critical and sensitive data. With technological advancements and lack of storage infrastructure by SMBs, most information is stored in cloud silos. Owing to the rising threat of security breaches and data leakage, CASB services are gaining vital significance in the cloud security domain. The solutions encompassed under CASB include control & monitoring, risk & compliance management, cloud data encryption, data leakage prevention, and tokenization. The aforementioned solutions have led the CASB market to grow substantially well and attain significant market position. The CASB market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2016 to 2024 evaluating at a market size of US$ 13,218.5 Mn in 2024, from US$ 3,371.4 Mn in 2015.

This research study, titled “Cloud Access Security Brokers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2023,” provides strategic analysis of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market, along with the market growth (size in US$ Mn) forecast for the period from 2016 to 2024. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and industry trends. It also highlights the growth opportunities for CASB services in the next few years.

The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies, and the imperatives for success in the CASB market. The report also includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on deployment type, components encompassing software and services of CASB, and in-depth cross-sectional scrutiny across different geographical segments of the cloud security systems market. In order to aid in strategic decision-making, the report includes the winning strategies adopted by key players. The report segregates the CASB market geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

For a detailed understanding of the CASB market, all these segments have also been estimated in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for the geographies mentioned above. The market research study analyzes the CASB market worldwide, and provides historical revenue estimates in terms of US$ Mn for 2014 and 2015, along with the market forecast for the period 2016 to 2024. Market forecasts have been analyzed considering the impact of various economic, political, social, legal, operational, and technological factors influencing market growth.

The CASB market is segmented as follows:

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, by Cloud Deployment Type

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, by Components

Software

Cloud-based

Control and Monitoring

Risk & Compliance Management

Cloud Data Encryption

Data Leakage Prevention

Tokenization

On-premise

Control and Monitoring

Risk & Compliance Management

Cloud Data Encryption

Data Leakage Prevention

Tokenization

Services

Consulting

System Integration

Operation and Maintenance

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

EU7

CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

Australasia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

