According to a new report Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market, published by KBV research, the Cancer Immunotherapy Market was valued at $45 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $119 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period
The Monoclonal Antibodies market held the largest market share in the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Technology in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.7 % during the forecast period. The Cytokines & Immunomodulators market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market held the largest market share in the Global Hospitals Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12 % during the forecast period.
The Lung Cancer market dominated the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.7 % during the forecast period. The Prostate Cancer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The Monoclonal Antibodies market dominated the Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Technology in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.8 % during the forecast period.
The North America market dominated the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.6 % during the forecast period. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/cancer-immunotherapy-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Novartis Ag, Astrazeneca Plc., Amgen Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., Bayer Ag, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eli Lilly And Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size Segmentation
By Technology
Monoclonal Antibodies
Cytokines & Immunomodulators
Other Technology
By Application
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma
Prostate Cancer
Head & Neck Cancer
Other Cancer
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Cancer Research Centers
By Geography
North America Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size
US Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size
Canada Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size
Mexico Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size
Other NA Country Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size
Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Germany Cancer Immunotherapy Market
UK Cancer Immunotherapy Market
France Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Russia Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Spain Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Italy Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Other EU Country Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Asia Pacific Cancer Immunotherapy Market
China Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Japan Cancer Immunotherapy Market
India Cancer Immunotherapy Market
South Korea Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Singapore Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Malaysia Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Other APAC Country Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Brazil Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Argentina Cancer Immunotherapy Market
UAE Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Saudi Arabia Cancer Immunotherapy Market
South Africa Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Nigeria Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Other LAMEA Country Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Companies Profiled
Novartis Ag
Astrazeneca Plc.
Amgen Inc.
Immunomedics, Inc.
Bayer Ag
Pfizer Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
Eli Lilly And Company
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
