The latest report on Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market by molecule (biologics, small molecules), route of administration (oral, parenteral, topical), dosage forms (solid, liquid, EMI-solid ), mechanism of action (TNF inhibitors, PDE4 inhibitors, il blocker) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2015 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run..

The Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market is driven by rituximab and infliximab submarkets, the rituximab submarket is accounted as the highest holding market share submarket and the infliximab submarket will become the leading submarket by 2018 continuing its dominance until 2022. A monoclonal antibody is a type of protein made in the laboratory that can bind to substances in the body, including cancer cells. A monoclonal antibody is made so that it binds to only one substance to treat different types of cancer. There are several types of monoclonal antibodies that are being used to treat certain types of cancer. Laboratory production of monoclonal antibodies is produced from clones of only one cell which means that every monoclonal antibody produced by the cell is the same due to which they are called as biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. Each monoclonal antibody recognizes one particular protein. They work in different ways depending on the protein they are targeting, hence different monoclonal antibodies are required to be made to target different types of cancers.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market by drug class and by application.The market segmentation based on drug class includes, rituximab, infliximab, abciximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab, and bevacizumab. Moreover, based on application the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into oncology, chronic and auto immune diseases, growth hormone deficiency and infectious diseases.

Companies Profiled:

Pfizer Inc

Novartis AG

Reliance Life Sciences

Allergan plc

Coherus BioSciences Inc

Biocon

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

BioXpress Therapeutics SA

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

BIOCAD

Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd

Celltrion Inc

Key topics covered:

Report Overview Executive Summary Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Overview Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Drug Class, (USD Million) 2015 – 2022 Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Application, (USD Million) 2015 – 2022 Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Region, (USD Million) 2015 – 2022 Company Profiles

