The latest report on Bioactive Wound Care Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Bioactive Wound Care Market by product type, by types of wound, by end users in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2015 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Bioactive Wound Care such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.
Bioactive Wound Dressing is an advance method of healing wound and is made of biomaterial, due to which it is known as bioactive wound dressing. Bioactive wound care products derived from artificial and natural sources and play a critical role in the wound healing process, by controlling infection and fastening the healing process. Bioactive wound care dressings involve different materials such as alginates, chitosan, keratin, collagens, elastin and hydrocolloids, which actively participate in healing wounds and fighting infections. Bioactive wound dressings reduce leakage, pain and odor resulting from wounds, apart from this it is cost effective method of wound care. In 2015, the size of global bioactive wound market was valued at USD xx.x billion. The value of bioactive wound care market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 13.x% during the forecast period of 2016-2022 and reach USD xx.x billion by 2022.
SEGMENTS COVERED
The report segments the bioactive wound care market by product type, by types of wound, by end users and by region. Market segmentation based on type of product includes moist wound care, biological wound care and antimicrobial wound care products. On the basis of types of wound market is segmented into chronic and acute wounds, while the end user segment comprises hospital and specialty wound clinics, home healthcare’s and long term care facilities.
Companies Profiled:
3M Healthcare
Acelity (a KCI Company)
Braun Melsungen AG
Cardinal Health
Coloplast A/S
ConvaTec
Cytori Therapeutics Inc
Derma Sciences Inc
Johnson and Johnson
Medtronic plc
Mölnlycke Health Care
Organogenesis Inc
Paul Hartmann AG
Smith & Nephew plc
Others
Key topics covered:
- Report Overview
- Executive Summary
- Bioactive Wound Care Market Overview
- Global Bioactive Wound Care Market, by Product Type, (USD Million) 2015 – 2022
- Global Bioactive Wound Care Market, by wound Type, (USD Million) 2015 – 2022
- Global Bioactive Wound Care Market, by end user , (USD Million) 2015 – 2022
- Global Bioactive Wound Care Market, by Region, (USD Million) 2015 – 2022
- North America Bioactive Wound Care Market, (USD Million) 2015-2022
- Western Europe Bioactive Wound Care Market, (USD Million) 2015 – 2022
- Eastern Europe Bioactive Wound Care Market, (USD Million) 2015-2022
- Asia Pacific Bioactive Wound Care Market, (USD Million) 2015-2022
- Latin America Bioactive Wound Care Market, (USD Million) 2015-2022
- Rest of the World Bioactive Wound Care Market, (USD Million) 2015-2022
- Leading Companies
