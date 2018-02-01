The latest report on bio-pharmaceutical logistics Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the bio-pharmaceutical logistics Market by type of transport (cold-chain transport and non-cold-chain transport), by product type (generic drugs and branded drugs) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2016 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of bio-pharmaceutical logistics such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The global size of bio-pharmaceutical logistics market was valued at USD 61.1 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach around USD 100 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. In an organization logistics deals with the procurement, planning, and implementation of process activities in the forward and reverse transportation of goods from one place to other. Temperature control, regulatory compliance, security, safety and chain of custody are the key obstacles for the bio-pharmaceutical manufacturers at every turn from the manufacturing stage to distribution. As a remedy, the strategic supply chain management will help the manufacturers to overcome these obstacles. Logistics is the key integral part of supply chain management, which deals with procurement, planning and implementation of all the logistics activities in an organization. The pharmaceutical industry utilizes logistic services for the complete administration of the distribution of medicinal products and devices to different end users where they are required. These logistics services help the pharmaceutical companies have a continuous supply of drugs, devices and equipment from suppliers and distributors of various locations.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/62

Company profiles

FedEx Corporation

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Panalpina World Transport Ltd

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/62

Key topics covered:

1. Scope of the report

2. Executive summary

3.Qualitative analysis

4. Global Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market, by type of transport, 2015 – 2022

5. Global Bio-pharmaceutical market, by product type, 2015 – 2022

6. Global Bio-pharmaceutical Market, by geography, 2015 – 2022

7. Company profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_bio-pharmaceutical_logistics_market