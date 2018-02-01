The latest report on Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market by product (catheter ablation product and surgical ablation product), by procedures (catheter ablation procedure and surgical ablation procedure) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2016 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Atrial Fibrillation Surgery such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 14.0% and 14.5% over the Forecast period 2016 to 2022. Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market is the most common type of arrhythmia that causes an irregular and often fast heart rhythm. Globally, the atrial fibrillation has been increasing over the past few years. The development in the surgical ablation technology and better results of these procedures are driving the overall number of surgical ablation procedures. The Global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery market is expected to be primarily driven by Factors such as Rising geriatric population worldwide, and Favorable results exhibited by clinical trials aimed at treating atrial fibrillation and Rising prevalence of disorders. However, the growth in the global atrial fibrillation surgery market is likely to be restrained by factors such as Stringent product approval regulations by agencies such as FDA, CE and European Medicines Agency. The development in the surgical ablation technology and better results of these procedures are driving the overall number of surgical ablation procedures.

Segments Covered

The atrial fibrillation surgery market is segmented on the basis of product and procedures. On the basis of surgical procedures the market is segmented as catheter ablation and surgical ablation. Furthermore, on the basis of products the market is segmented as catheter ablation product and surgical ablation product.

Companies Covered

