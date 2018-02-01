Düsseldorf, February 1, 2018 – Asahi Kasei”s Fibers & Textiles SBU will expand its production capacity for Leona™ nylon 66 filament in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan

With exceptional strength, heat resistance, durability, and light weight, Leona™ nylon 66 filament is widely used in industrial applications, notably airbags and tire cord for the automotive industry, satisfying rigorous quality requirements.

Leona™ nylon 66 filament is enjoying remarkable growth in its predominant application of airbags, as vehicle production in Asia increases and the airbag installation rate rises in line with heightened safety requirements. This capacity expansion will enable Asahi Kasei to meet increasing demand as the market continues to grow.

Outline

Location: Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan

Product: Leona™ nylon 66 filament

Capacity: Approximately 5,000 tons/year (currently approximately 33,000 tons /year)

Groundbreaking: February 2018

Start-up: First half of fiscal year 2019

Ryujiro Yoshino, Senior General Manager of the Leona Filament Division, said, “With increased capacity for Leona™ nylon 66 filament, we will meet the strong demand growth which is being driven by greater vehicle production, stricter safety regulations, and the use of more airbags per vehicle. We will work to further enhance our supply configuration, considering subsequent capacity expansions, as we continue to expand the business.”

