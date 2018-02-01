Latest industry research report on: Global 3D Printing Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Global 3D Printing Market: Overview

3D Printing Market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing influential role in the 3D Printing market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to impact market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on global 3D Printing market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators and trends. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the 3D Printing market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market. Key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the 3D Printing market, growth trend of each segment and companies’ strategies to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the 3D Printing market. This report also provides the ecosystem analysis for the 3D Printing market which explains the participants of the value chain.

Global 3D Printing Market: Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of use, technology, application, and regionally. By use the market is further segmented as commercial and personal. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into PolyJet, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA) and others. On basis of application, the segments of this market include consumer products and electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, aerospace, military, architecture, education and others. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global 3D printing market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

Geographically, the report classifies the global 3D printing market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation and also included analysis of countries such as U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K, France, Italy, Germany, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region and country has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025

Global 3D Printing Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global 3D printing market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the 3D printing market. The comprehensive 3D printing market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting 3D Printing market growth.

Stratasys, Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., Solidscape, Inc., EOS GmbH, ExOne GmbH, Optomec, Voxeljet Technology GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, Arcam AB, SLM Solutions GmbH, among others, are some of the major players operating within the 3D Printing market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global 3D Printing Market Segmentation

3D Printing Market, by Use

Commercial

Personal

3D Printing Market, by Technology

PolyJet

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Others

3D Printing Market, by Application

Consumer products and electronics

Automotive

Medical

Industrial or business machines

Aerospace

Military & Defense

Architecture

Education

Others

