New Delhi, 31st January 2018: Year 2018 is a year of long weekends and the celebration has started with the long weekend of Republic Day. In order to enjoy your best time with your family or friends, WelcomHeritage has come up with special packages for this long weekend:

1) Explore the beauty of snow-capped mountains with WelcomHeritage Denzong Regency, Gangtok, Sikkim

The package is starting from INR 29,999 per person for 3 nights/4 days that includes Double room for 03 nights, breakfast and all applicable taxes, Welcome drinks on arrival, Fruit basket and cookies, Pickup/Drop from Bagdogra/New Jalpaiguri. Special discount of 30% on A La carte & Alcoholic beverages and 50% discount on in-house express laundry services.

2) Enjoy the amalgamation of nature and culture at WelcomHeritage Ramgarh, Panchkula-Chandigarh

The package starts from 12,499 per person for 2 nights/3 days on double occupancy. The package includes Breakfast on 27th and 28th Jan 2018, Dinner on 26th and 27th Jan 2018, Evening Tea/ Coffee with Light Snacks and all applicable taxes.

3) Entice your family and friends by staying in the lap of luxury at WelcomHeritage Sheikhpura Kothi, Hansi, Haryana

This special getaway is a perfect cosy country farmhouse, ideal for small group of Friends/Family. You can hire the entire Kothi for yourselves with an exclusive discount of 20%.