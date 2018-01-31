Global Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) Market: Overview

The ultra-mobile devices (UMDs) are lightweight and mid-size computing tools that support a range of applications spanning from business to education. The UMDs back higher efficiency, enhance battery life, extended portability, decrease bulk, and full-scale functionality. These all features make the UMDs appropriate for businesses and drive its implementation in consumer electronics domain that further propels the growth of the ultra mobile devices (UMD) market. The appliances such as Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro, Apple’s MacBook Air, Panasonic Toughbook, Microsoft’s Surface Pro, and Chromebooks from Google offer the functionality of a personal computer and portability of a tablet. Moreover, the UMDs are obtainable in a variety of screen sizes spanning from 7 to 13.9 inches.

Global Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) Market: Growth Factors

The worldwide ultra mobile devices (UMD) market is witnessing a significant growth on account of the factors such as the mounting demand for devices with extensive portability and enhanced accessibility. Further, with technological advancements, the requirement for sophisticated devices to equal with enhanced lifestyle has also elevated to a noteworthy level. Together with the offering, the portability, and advanced computational features, the ultra-mobile devices also provide an inventive user experience through integrated ergonomics and hardware designs.

One of the challenges faced by the worldwide ultra mobile devices (UMD) market is their sheer costs owing to the cutting-edge technology they integrate. The huge cost of ultra mobile devices, predominantly premium category devices, is influencing the growth of the ultra mobile devices (UMD) market. Nevertheless, with the rising availability of simple finance alternatives, owing to the rising foreign speculations in these regions, the influence of huge cost is anticipated to be low.

Global Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) Market: Segmentation

The worldwide ultra mobile devices (UMD) market can be bifurcated based on industry vertical, device type, type, and geography. The industry vertical segment of the ultra mobile devices (UMD) market can be divided into consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, education, IT & telecommunication, and others. The device type segment of the ultra-mobile devices market can be categorized into laptops, tablets, detachable and convertibles ultra-mobile devices. The type segment of the ultra mobile devices (UMD) market can be diversified into basic, utility, and premium devices. Regionally, the worldwide ultra mobile devices (UMD) market can be categorized into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the ultra mobile devices (UMD) market owing to the huge growth in telecommunication and IT domains, among others, which, in turn, is estimated to considerably impel the growth of worldwide ultra-mobile devices (UMD) market in this region.

Global Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) Market: Competitive Players

The key players in the worldwide ultra mobile devices (UMD) market include Apple, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Microsoft Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Other few prominent players in the market are Dell, Inc., HTC Corporation, Google Inc., Sony Corporation, and Lenovo Group Ltd.

Global Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

The UK

France

Germany

The Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

