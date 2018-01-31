The luxury resort, Trisara, offers tourists plush villas and suites with breathtaking views while designing activities that deliver a uniquely Phuket experience.

[Phuket City, 1/31/2018] – Tucked away in a secluded cove in the tropical hills of northwestern Phuket is Trisara, a resort that offers the best of Phuket and so much more. From the finest suites and villas to designed experiences on land and on water, visitors to the island can enjoy the perfect getaway.

The Perfect Place to Stay

Guests can choose from Trisara’s numerous private pool villas and suites that cater to every family’s needs. Each villa comes with a pool and recreational pavilions where guests can interact and take in the sights of Phuket. The villas and suites feature generous spaces allowing rooms for up to six guests.

For even bigger families, Trisara offers private residences with up to seven bedrooms.

When it comes to Trisara dining, guests can expect only the best Thai and Asian dishes. Chefs prepare heritage dishes using locally-sourced ingredients from fishermen and farmers in the area. The resort further designs private dining experiences for guests who want even more memorable meals.

An Experience for the Ages

Guests can explore the island using Trisara’s range of luxury motor yachts. Private jet rides are also available for guests who wish to explore Phang Nga Bay, a UNESCO world-heritage site.

On land, the resort can provide hosted tours through the rustic streets of Old Phuket Town while a creative team captures aesthetic images and videos, editing them at Trisara’s DDEN, an in-house digital studio.

The resort shares, “Trisara has a world of options to help you shape your experience on Phuket. Our senior resort hosts happily recommend personalized activities to make your time in and around the resort memorable.”

Meanwhile, guests who want to stay in the resort can seek rejuvenating, healing therapy Jara Spa. It offers the one-of-a-kind Royal Trisara 6-Hand Massage, which settles the body’s energy with the help of nourishing oils and herbal compresses.

The Phuket resort adds, “Trisara offers sincere, generous experiences that celebrate spiritual and physical well-being and encourage moments of reflection and connection.”

About Trisara

Trisara has been providing the finest in luxury villas for visitors from all over the globe. The resort offers an immersive experience, giving guests access to the sights and sounds of Phuket while offering fine cuisine, unmatched accommodations, and other services designed to experience what Thailand has to offer.

