Rising government efforts to grow e-learning in Saudi Arabia, adoption of modern technology by the learners, and the implementation of advanced training and teaching methodologies in education and corporate sector to integrate their process are expected to drive Saudi Arabia e-learning industry in the future.

The use of computers in the education sector of the Kingdom began in 1990s and it was in 1996 when the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) established the Computer and Information Centre (CIC) that provides a range of ICT services to schools and educational centers across the country. The new learning technology focused to empower people through creative e-learning in lifelong education. In 1993, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Dhahran became the first Saudi institution to connect to the internet.

The need for adoption and implementation of e-learning systems in education sector of the country was recognized to reduce the high unemployment rate of 5.8% during 2011. This led to the entry of online education market players in the space which had an opportunity to cater the ready customer base. The growing internet penetration over the recent years was the major factor which led to the growth of e-learning industry in the Kingdom during the review period. Internet penetration in Saudi Arabia increased to 60.5% during 2016. The shift of people towards better quality education was among the major reasons for the growth of e-learning industry in the Kingdom. More number of students and professionals were exposed to the use of internet for education and training purposes through the implementation of e-learning systems in various schools, universities, corporations and governmental bodies. Some of the major technologies that have driven the industry over the recent times include Rapid Online Learning, Learning Management System (LMS), Mobile e-learning, Podcasts, Virtual Classrooms and Application Simulation, Knowledge Management system and Learning and Content Management System.

According to report by Ken Research, “Saudi Arabia E-learning Market Outlook to 2021 – By Content (Open Courseware, Multimedia, Online Test and Assessments) and Technology Services (LMS, Smart Classes, Smart Authoring Tools)” suggested a rapid growth in Saudi Arabia Education Industry, majorly driven by the innovative content and technology services offered to customers across various sectors in Saudi Arabia. Increasing awareness about the benefits of e-learning services and demand for advanced learning methodologies among the population are attracting large number of potential players to enter the space.

The e-learning industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% in next 5 years till 2021.

