Santamaria Law Firm, P.C. helps high-skilled foreign workers and employers process work visas. Its services are now more important with the recent proposal to increase the H1B visa’s annual quota.

[San Francisco, 1/31/2018] – Santamaria Law Firm, P.C. keeps the American Dream alive for highly skilled would-be immigrants while keeping the United States’ best interests at heart.

The immigration law firm assists foreign nationals with existing job offers from American firms in obtaining an H1B visa. By closely adhering to U.S. immigration law, the firm expedites the visa application of individuals whose talents and skills are valuable to the country. This promotes American welfare in the process.

Espousing I-Squared

Santamaria Law Firm, P.C. processes different types of U.S. visas, but it is the H1B visa that’s most promising for immigrants this year.

Earlier in January, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake and Utah Senator Orrin Hatch introduced new legislation that aims to increase the annual quota for H1B visas. If the Immigration Innovation Act or “I-Squared” passes into law, the United States will welcome 85,000 new, foreign workers each year — an increase from the current 65,000.

The senators say this is a win-win arrangement for the country and aspiring green card holders. Welcoming foreign nationals with stellar experience, skills, and qualifications (Master’s Degree, Ph.D., and US STEM bachelor degree holders will have higher priority) ultimately benefits the country.

A robust worker immigration system has the potential to bolster industries and encourage foreign investment, especially in technology. U.S. companies will also benefit from the contributions of these professional foreign workers.

Guided Applications for H1B Visas

It is the goal of Santamaria Law, P.C. to simplify the application process for these immigrants. It also does U.S. companies a service: Employers sponsor H1B visas, after all, and the cost is quite expensive.

Santamaria Law, P.C. ensures that all applications are complete and accurate. Furthermore, the firm follows-up on submitted applications and provides additional information should the authorities request them.

What drives the firm is its sincere desire to help immigrants achieve their dreams.

“America is a nation that was built on immigration, and we feel that new immigrants should always be treated with full respect,” its website says.

About Santamaria Law Firm, P.C.

Santamaria Law Firm, P.C. is an immigration law firm in San Francisco, California that helps foreign nationals who dream of working and living in the United States. The firm processes Family Petition, Humanitarian, Non-Immigrant, and Employment-Based U.S. visas. It also offers legal assistance to migrants facing deportation cases.

Schedule a consultation at https://www.usimmigrationplan.com/.