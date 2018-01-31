MS Webb & Co. offers comprehensive squatters’ eviction services, helping clients reclaim their property safely and effectively.

[CROYDON, 31/01/2018] — Squatting is a complex issue in the UK. Committed in residential areas, the act is illegal and can lead to 6 months in prison, a fine of £5,000 or both. If done in a non-residential property, squatting is not considered a crime. MS Webb & Co. has services for property owners when they encounter squatting problems.

This creates a complicated issue for property owners. The attempt to remove squatters can lead to force or the threat of force, which are illegal in the UK. To legally evict squatters, owners must file a claim in court for an interim possession order (IPO) to serve to squatters. But, to attain final possession of the property, owners must file another claim called the claim for possession.

Another complication is that in non-residential properties, police can only take action against squatters if they commit a crime. Crimes include damaging the property, using utilities without permission and fly-tipping.

To help property owners with the sensitive and complex matter of evicting squatters, bailiff company MS Webb & Co. offers comprehensive squatter removal services.

Complete Solutions

MS Webb & Co. helps clients resolve cases in an efficient and peaceable manner within the confines of the law. Their squatters eviction service includes acquiring court orders and serving notice up to cleaning up sites and fly-tipping removal.

MS Webb & Co. coordinates with local authorities to ensure that the situation is under control and arranges security measures to prevent squatters from returning.

The bailiff company offers 24-hour rapid response and a flexible fee structure. Serving England and Wales for over 25 years, MS Webb & Co. has grown to become one of the most trusted bailiff companies in the area. They offer with their services an extensive intelligence network and in-house information sources.

About MS Webb & Co.

MS Webb & Co. is a professional bailiff and security consultancy company. Its services include professional debt enforcement, tracing and asset recovery and repossession of goods. The company’s head office is in Croydon and has offices across Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle and more.

For more information about the company, visit http://mswebb.co.uk.