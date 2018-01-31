Views of Mr Sunil Gupta, CEO, WelcomHeritage Hotels.

The hospitality industry has been passing through tough times since 2011, however year 17-18, business was looking good. The announcement of GST at luxury bracket made India expensive destination. The industry is expecting that government make announcements which will boost the luxury segment of the industry.

The Heritage segment needs specially attention, as the cost of preserving the heritage is quite high and needs support to restore the buildings and pathways.

This will also help the industry to lure the travellers which are looking for new options for heritage luxury. The government should definitely introduce simpler and cost effective tax structure for the heritage luxury segment, to boost heritage tourism, which inturn generates employment for the locals.