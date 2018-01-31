The report “Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” highlights key dynamics of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) sector. The potentiality of this sector has been examined along with the significant challenges and growth opportunities. The present market scenario and future predictions of the sector has also been studied in-depth in this report. The report also provides the key market players that are assessed on numerous parameters such as manufacturer’s summary, revenue generation, product portfolio, and sales analysis of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) segment in the forecast period. Also, this report involves major market drivers and restraints of the given market.
Segmentation based on Type includes
Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)
Life jacket
Survival Suit
Buoyancy Compensator
Others
Segmentation based on Application includes
Passenger & Aircraft Crew
Commercial Vessel
Government & Military
Water Sporting
Others
Key Players in Market
Mustang Survival
Astral
Survitec Group Limited
The Coleman Company
Kokatat
NRS (Northwest River Supplies)
MTI – Marine Technology
VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
Aqua Lung International
Harmony
JimBuoy
ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR
O’Brien
Hansen Protection
Johnson Outdoors
Stormy Lifejackets
Spinlock
SeaSafe Systems
Stearns
Onyx
Stohlquist
Kent Sporting Goods
Phantom Aquatics
Grundens
Promate
Table of Contents
