Cavities in the human body are dark and can obstruct the visualization of lesions and minute body parts, making the surgical procedure difficult. Operating theatre (OT) lights are medical devices used to provide light for surgeons and staff during medical procedures. Operation theater lights have been an integral part of the OT. Technological advancements have led to the development of specialized OT lights to cater to the specific requirements depending on the type of surgery and OT specifications and dimensions. These lights are mounted on flexible arms, which can be moved to adjust and focus on an area requiring illumination. Choice of OT light depends on parameters such as luminescence, light temperature, and arm mobility.

Rise in expenditure on development of health care infrastructure in the emerging markets is projected to increase the number of health care facilities. This is likely to drive the market. Stringent regulations and demand for safety in developed markets are likely to increase the consumption of these lights through regular replacement to improve OT suits. The number of ambulatory surgical centers is projected to rise in the developed markets owing to increase in demand and high operational margins.

This is estimated to propel the operation theater lights market during the forecast period. However fragmented market with many small and medium scale industry players on regional levels is projected to hamper growth of OT lights market in near future. Moreover, inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries as compared to open and invasive surgeries is anticipated to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global operation theatre lights market can be segmented based on light source, design, end-user, and region. In terms of light source, the market can be divided into halogen and light emitting diodes (LED). The LED segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period due to long life, better illumination, less power consumption, and low temperature. Based on design, the market can be categorized into wall mounted, ceiling mounted, and floor standing OT lights. The ceiling mounted OT lights segment is likely to register strong growth during the forecast period as these occupy less space and offer better mobility.

In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The others segment comprises specialty clinics and nursing homes. Large base of hospitals and perpetual rise in the same is projected to contribute for dominant share of hospitals in the global OT lights market. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers is estimated to fuel the ambulatory surgical centers segment.

Geographically, the global operation theatre lights market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold major share of the global market, owing to high adoption of technology and high expenditure on health care facilities by the public and private sectors. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, attributed to well-established hospitals in Western Europe and developing health care infrastructure in East and Central Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for OT lights during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global operation theatre lights market are Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG, STERIS plc, BiHealthcare, RIMSA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Stryker, Midmark Corp., DARAY, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Trumpf Medical, BenQ Medical Technology, Allengers, and Brandon Medical Co Ltd., among others.

