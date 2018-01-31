QY Research Groups’ proficient analyst approximates the Global Marine Electronics Device Market to thrive at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

The report ‘Global Marine Electronics Device Market Professional Survey Report 2018’ focuses on fundamental know-how of Marine Electronics Device segment. The report provides comprehensive study and vivid description of drivers, limitations, openings, request factors, market size, conjectures, and patterns in the Worldwide Heading market over the time of 2015 to 2023. Besides, the report is aggregate introduction of essential and optional research discoveries.

This report elaborates

Depending on the Product, the research report can be bifurcated into following types,

Sonar (Sound Navigation and Ranging) Systems

Boat Surveillance & Security

Fishfinders

GPS & Radar

Marine Audio

Ecdis

Autopilots

Voyage Data Recorders

Safety Communications

Others

Depending on the Application, the research report can be segmented into following types,

Cargo Ships

Cruise Ships

Others

On the basis of geography, the research report can be segmented into six types,

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The major market players operating in this market are as follows,

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

FLIR Systems

FURUNO ELECTRIC

Garmin

Johnson Outdoors

Kongsberg Maritime

Kraken Sonar

Navico

Neptune Sonar

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

R2Sonic

Sound Metrics

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics

