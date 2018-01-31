‘The lentiviral vectors are increasingly being used for modification of T cell for T-cell immunotherapy ’, says RNCOS.

T-cells play an important role in cell mediated immunity. Recently, the strategies to genetically modify these cells either through altering the specificity of the receptor or by introducing antibody like recognition in chimeric antigen receptor have made significant advances. These approaches have shown great potential particularly in the treatment of cancer.

As the T-cells are highly proliferative, a stable and sustained modification of these cells requires the use of vectors that aid in the integration of the desired gene in the cellular DNA as well as promote the expression of this desired gene at decent levels. There are numerous vectors available which can meet these needs. However, there are three major types of stable gene expression vectors which are commonly used for the modification of T-cells. These three types of vectors are lentiviral vectors, retroviral vectors and the transposon/transposase system.

According to a new RNCOS report titled “Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market for Cancer & Pipeline Analysis”, lentiviral vectors are most widely used for the modification of T-cells. Recently, T-cell immunotherapy, by the name of Kymriah, was approved by the USFDA. This therapy is prepared by making use of lentiviral vectors. Kymriah contains human cells which have been genetically modified by these vectors. The lentiviruses are a subclass of retroviruses which are made up of an envelope, capsid and RNA genome. They can infect both living and non-living cells as they can get pass the nuclear membrane of the target cell.

The lentiviral vectors offer numerous advantages over the conventional gene delivery systems. One of the major advantages of these vectors is their ability to provide a long-term and stable gene expression. It also enables integration of multiple copies of a transgene in a given T-cell, which provides a high level of expression of the transduced gene product. They integrate cDNA copy of their RNA genome into the host cell by reverse transcription and integration. The lentiviral vectors have also emerged as a safer option for genetic modification as compared to other conventional vectors. Observing the advantages of these lentiviral vectors, numerous biopharmaceutical companies are also making use of them for their products which are in various stages of clinical trials.

