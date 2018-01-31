Market Scenario:

Industrial Automation can be defined as the use of computer aided control devices to operate different industrial processes by replacing human involvement. Industrial automation helps to operate multiple processes in controlled manner. It helps for mass production by reducing time and increasing production quality.

Industrial Automation consists of different levels such as sensor level, automation control level automation, supervision level and enterprise level. The sensor level can also be called as the process level that uses sensors and actuators for getting values of the process variables on periodic or continuous basis. Control devices like PC’s/PLC’s/DCS and others. are used by the automation control level. PLC is majorly a machine control whereas DCS leads the process control. The automation control level operates using different embedded processors, PID algorithms to control all processes. Industrial automation includes various technologies as Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), Human Machine Interface (HMI). Supervisory control and data acquisition is a controlled system architecture which uses computers, graphical user interfaces and network data communications for high-level processes. Human Machine Interface includes the electronics required to signal and control the state of industrial automation equipment. The major benefits of industrial automation can be considered as replacing human involvement from risky areas of work, greater quality of production and economy improvement.

The industry players are emphasized on increasing the efficiency of manufacturing process which is the major driver in industrial automation market. Apart from it, developments in computer aided systems, internet of things (IoT), engineering technologies are the factors driving industrial automation. Usage of robots in industrial controller mechanisms has been a market trend. The decreasing human labor has led to a threat in industrial automation. Lack of awareness and scarcity of investment for many companies could be the major restraints for industrial automation.

Global Industrial Automation Market is expected to grow at USD 149 Billion by 2022, at 6% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Intended Audience

Process Automation and Instrumentation Manufacturers

Industrial Robot Manufacturers

MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Industrial automation market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The ongoing global trend towards greater industrial automation is being reflected in an increase in the number of industrial robots into the US.

Currently, there has been news in Japan that factory automation has paved a way for establishment of robot training centers. There has been an upward trend in industrial automation in the Asia pacific nations including Vietnam. It is proved that using industrial robots helps saving time and increasing product quality and production capacity leading to improve the competitiveness. This factors are expected to drive the industrial automation market in Asia-Pacific Region.

Study Objectives of Industrial Automation Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Automation market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Industrial Automation market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, technology and end user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Industrial Automation

Segments:

Industrial Automation by Type:

Fixed Automation

Programmable Automation

Industrial Automation by Technology:

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Industrial Automation by end user industries:

Machine manufacturing

Oil & gas

Aerospace & defense

Electrical & electronics

Automotive & transportation

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Mining & metals

Food & beverages

Electric power generation

Key Players

The prominent players in the Industrial Automation Market are – Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Ametek, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.) and Fanuc (Japan)

