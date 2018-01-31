Greenside Pest Control provides pest management solutions for homes and businesses. It eliminates bugs without risking human health or Mother Earth.

Greenside Pest Control offers professional pest control services that keep residential and commercial properties pest-free. It provides a bug elimination alternative so customers won't need to use harmful, synthetic pesticides.

The Hazards of Regular Lawn Pesticides

“Weeding and feeding” is a common practice in America. Because of a preoccupation with lush lawns, homeowners apply herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides to rid their greenery of pests. More than eliminating the targeted pests, however, pesticides kill beneficial species, pollute the air, land, and water, and put humans and nature at risk.

Studies show that suburban lawns and gardens use the chemicals the most compared to other land areas in the US. In fact, heavy users of pesticides like golf courses often have the most serious pest problems because it breeds resistant and aggressive forms of non-native bugs.

More than worsening the pest problem, pesticides can also drift into homes and harm human health. Of the 30 insecticides identified by the Environmental Protection Agency, nearly all can negatively impact human health, especially risking the well-being of children, the elderly, and those with weaker immune systems.

As a result, activists are clamoring for healthier and life-sustaining ways to create green landscapes while supporting wildlife and nature, as well.

Professional Bug Extermination and Pest Control Services

Unlike harmful lawn chemicals, trusted pest control services guarantee a permanent pest control solution. Greenside Pest Control employs a science-based pest management approach to pest extermination and uses special BUG-SHIELD sealing technology to ensure year-round protection.

The company offers clients peace of mind by eradicating pests without using harmful, synthetic chemicals. That way, clients can count on a long-term pest control partner that delivers results.

